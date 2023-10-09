UST head coach vows better season after disappointing UAAP Season 86

After a disappointing UAAP Season 86, UST head coach Pido Jarencio vowed a better Season 87 for the Growling Tigers. The Tigers ended their season with a 2-12 slate, with both of their wins coming against the 3-11 FEU Tamaraws. Jarencio, who was tapped to call the shots for UST in the offseason, shouldered the blame for the 'disappointing' year. 'Disappointing season for us, right? We just won two games. I take full responsibility, I disappointed the UST community.

I am asking for their forgiveness,' the head coach told reporters in Filipino. Next season, a new batch of recruits, headed by former UAAP MVP race runner-up Forthsky Padrigao, will be eligible to play for the Tigers. The team's core is also intact, but they will be missing the services of graduating Migs Pangilinan and JJ Gesalem. 'Experience-wise, after this season, you have to have 16 players ready to play. You cannot have just five, six or seven. You have to have depth in the UAAP,' Jarencio said. 'There are some who are out, but there are some who will enter.





