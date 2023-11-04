UST Golden Tigresses secure semifinal spot in SSL Season 2

The Golden Tigresses wasted a huge lead in the fourth set before recovering in time behind the heroics of Regina Jurado, Jonna Perdido and Bianca Plaza for a sweet payback in the extended quarterfinals against the gritty Lady Blazers after a tough five-setter defeat in Game 1. UST, with a win-once bonus in the quarterfinals as the No. 2 seed, thus marched on to arrange a semifinal battle against Far Eastern University.

Reigning champion National University, the only unbeaten team in the tournament, and Adamson are in the other pairing of the knockout Final Four on Sunday with the survivors advancing to the best-of-three finale of SSL Season 2 backed by Mikasa, Eurotel, Victory Liner, Summit Bottle Water, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, R and B Milk Tea, Potato Corner, Rebel Sports, Converge ICT Solutions, Genius Sports and United Auctioneers, Inc. Regina Jurado unloaded 16 points on 15 hits, an ace and a block, including a bevy of clutch hits in the fourth set to show the way for UST in replicating a Final Four feat in the inaugural season. Perdido and Angeline Poyos added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Plaza made her presence felt down the wire with four points highlighted by the last two points for UST to win the extended duel, 32-30. 'We're a young team against a veteran St. Benilde squad na two-time NCAA champion,' said UST mentor Kungfu Reye

