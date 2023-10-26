USAID launches 5-year economic dev’t program based in 9 PH cities

The United States government on Thursday rolled out an $11-million program meant to enable nine Philippine cities to create a viable economic environment that would attract more investments.

The program involves a five-year Urban Connect project through which the US Agency for International Development (USAID) will provide technical assistance and work with pertinent government agencies to develop e-government solutions and improve local regulatory environment for private investment in the nine cities.

“The project was conceived with a clear understanding that our cities are not only key engines of progress, but also powerful levers for creating a better and more equitable future for all citizens within the context of sustainable development,” said USAID Urban Connect Activity chief of party Alex Brillantes Jr. during the project launch in Quezon City. headtopics.com

The initiative will likewise review how e-services and online platforms could be more accessible for the people, businesses, and other government agencies. The USAID began identifying its partners last August and will meet with representatives of the nine cities next month.

The project will also work in partnership with the private sector, including business chambers and trade associations.

