US Vice President Harris calls for action on ‘full spectrum’ of AI risks

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, November 1, called for urgent action to protect the public and democracy from the dangers posed by artificial intelligence, announcing a series of initiatives to address safety concerns about the technology.

The technology has the potential to create “cyberattacks at a scale beyond anything we have seen before” or “AI-formulated bioweapons that could endanger the lives of millions”, she said. The United States on Wednesday announced plans to establish a new AI Safety Institute, which will assess potential risks. Britain announced a similar initiative last week.

Harris has invited a number of research groups to join her for a closed-door event at the embassy in London on Wednesday, according to two sources, meaning some attendees may have to leave the summit at Bletchley Park early.

“It’s not necessarily a bad thing that the US has announced a policy blitz to coincide with the summit,” a source from Britain’s technology department told Reuters. “We would obviously prefer it if guests didn’t leave early.”In her speech, Harris called for a broader definition of AI safety to include the “full spectrum” of threats, including bias, discrimination and the spread of disinformation.

“When people around the world cannot discern fact from fiction because of a flood of AI-enabled myths and disinformation, I ask, is that not existential for democracy?” she said.on Monday to give the US government greater oversight of AI systems that could pose risks to national security, the economy, public health or safety.

