US to launch its own AI safety institute

RAIMONDO. US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks on Day 1 of the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park in Bletchley, Britain on November 1, 2023. The UK Government are hosting the AI Safety Summit bringing together international governments, leading AI companies, civil society groups and experts in research to consider the risks of AI, especially at the frontier of development, and discuss how they can be mitigated through internationally coordinated action.

The United States will launch a AI safety institute to evaluate known and emerging risks of so-called “frontier” artificial intelligence models, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday, November 1.

“I will almost certainly be calling on many of you in the audience who are in academia and industry to be part of this consortium,” she said in a speech to theRaimondo added that she would also commit to the US institute establishing a formal partnership with the United Kingdom Safety Institute.

The new effort will be under the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and lead the US government’s efforts on AI safety, especially for reviewing advanced AI models. The institute “will facilitate the development of standards for safety, security, and testing of AI models, develop standards for authenticating AI-generated content, and provide testing environments for researchers to evaluate emerging AI risks and address known impacts,” the department said.

The order also directs agencies to set standards for that testing and address related chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and cybersecurity risks.

