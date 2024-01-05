US Supreme Court to Decide if Trump Can Run for President

Former President Donald Trump has appealed a ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court that he is ineligible for the presidency due to his involvement in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack. The US Supreme Court is expected to determine whether Trump can continue running for the White House. This appeal is significant as it involves Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which has never been ruled on by the nation's highest court.





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Claim of Immunity from ProsecutionThe US Supreme Court has declined to immediately hear former president Donald Trump's claim of immunity from prosecution, potentially delaying his 2020 election interference trial.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Colorado Supreme Court Rules Against Trump's Appearance on Primary BallotThe Supreme Court of Colorado has ruled that former President Donald Trump's name will not appear on the Republican Party's primary ballot. The court's decision is based on Trump's engagement in insurrection and violation of the Fourteenth Amendment.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Colorado Republican Party Appeals Decision on Trump's EligibilityThe Colorado Republican Party appeals the state's supreme court decision that found former President Donald Trump ineligible for the presidency, potentially leading to a showdown at the US Supreme Court.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Third petition filed against Vice President's confidential fundsMakabayan bloc representatives and former lawmakers have filed a third petition against the Office of the Vice President's P125-million confidential funds in 2022, calling for its release to be declared void and unconstitutional. They also seek the return of the funds to the government.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

President Duterte Hands Over Rifle During Change of Command CeremonyPresident Duterte hands over a marksman rifle to the new PNP Director General during the Change of Command ceremony. Duterte owns expensive rifles and has registered at least 358 firearms.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Vice President Duterte Opposes Resumption of Peace Talks with NDFPVice President Sara Duterte opposes the resumption of peace talks with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) and calls it dealing with the devil. She prefers an all-out war with the rebel group.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »