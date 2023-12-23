US Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Claim of Immunity from Prosecution

The US Supreme Court declined on Friday to immediately hear former president Donald Trump’s claim that he is immune from prosecution, potentially delaying his 2020 election interference trial. Special Counsel Jack Smith had asked the nation’s highest court to take up the immunity case on an expedited basis, bypassing the federal court of appeals.

The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, including three justices nominated by Trump, denied the request in a one-line order that did not provide any reason for the decision. The 77-year-old Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is currently scheduled to go on trial on March 4, 2024 on charges of conspiring to overturn the November 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden. Trump’s lawyers have repeatedly sought to delay the trial until after next year’s election, including with the claim that a former president enjoys “absolute immunity” and cannot be prosecuted for actions he took while in the White Hous





MlaStandard » / 🏆 20. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Court Rejects Appeal in Ronaldo Rape CaseA U.S. appeals court sided with Cristiano Ronaldo, rejecting an appeal by the lawyer for a woman trying to force the international soccer star to pay millions more than the $375,000 in hush money. Know more:

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Supreme Court lifts order reinstating Kazuo Okada as CEO of Okada ManilaThe Supreme Court has lifted the order that temporarily reinstated Kazuo Okada as the CEO of Okada Manila, effectively removing him from his positions in the casino resort.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Supreme Court orders Vice President Duterte to comment on fund transfer petitionThe SC En Banc ordered Vice President Sara Duterte and other government officials to comment on the petition assailing the constitutionality of the transfer of the P125 million from the Office of the President’s contingency fund to the OVP. Read:

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Supreme Court to Decide on Purdue Pharma's Controversial SettlementOn Monday, the Supreme Court will take on one of its highest-profile bankruptcy cases in recent memory: Whether or not to approve OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma’s controversial agreement that would give billions of dollars to victims of the opioid epidemic while protecting members of the Sackler family, who owned the company, from current and future opioid-related civil lawsuits.

Source: CNN Philippines - 🏆 13. / 63 Read more »

Vice President Sara Duterte Defends Father, Rejects ICC's Help in Drug War CasesVice President Sara Duterte argues that local courts can handle drug war cases without the International Criminal Court's assistance. She criticizes the ICC's decision to resume its investigation of alleged crimes against humanity committed during Rodrigo Duterte's terms as president and mayor of Davao City.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Former PCGG Chair Found Guilty of MisconductThe Supreme Court found a former chairperson of the PCGG guilty of grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service which resulted in his perpetual disqualification from holding public office. Read:

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »