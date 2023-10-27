US strikes Iranian targets in Syria

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A total of 21 US forces have suffered minor injuries, the vast majority of them traumatic brain injuries. “If attacks by Iran’s proxies against US forces continue, we will not hesitate to take further necessary measures to protect our people.”

The targets were weapons and munitions storage facilities, the official added, speaking late on Thursday to reporters in Washington. President Biden has sent a rare message to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warning Tehran against targeting US personnel in the Middle East, the White House said earlier on Thursday. headtopics.com

“What we want is for Iran to take very specific actions, to direct its militias and proxies to stand down,” a senior US defense official said.Last week off the coast of Yemen, a US warship shot down more than a dozen drones and four cruise missiles fired by Iranian-backed Houthis.

The United States has sent warships and fighter aircraft to the region since the Israel-Hamas conflict erupted on October 7, including two aircraft carriers, to try to deter Iran and Iran-backed groups. The number of troops added to the region is in the thousands. headtopics.com

Israel strikes kill 8 Syria troops, hit Aleppo airport: defence ministryDAMASCUS, Syria - Israeli strikes killed eight soldiers in southern Syria on Wednesday, later returning to bomb Aleppo airport for the fourth time in a fortnight, the defence ministry in Damascus said. Read more ⮕

Hostilities in Syria are the worst in 4 years, with disregard for civilian lives: UN officialBEIRUT—The head of the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria said Tuesday that fighting in the country has reached its worst point in years, with devastating consequences for civilians. “We are witnessing the largest escalation of hostilities in Syria in four years,” Paulo Pinheiro told the UN General Assembly. Read more ⮕

US strikes Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on US troopsSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

DFA says Philippines recognizes Israel’s right to self-defenseThe Philippines has reiterated that it recognizes Israel’s right to defend itself. Read more ⮕

Nuggets clip lakers to open title defenseNikola Jokic delivered a dominant triple-double performance as the Denver Nuggets launched the defense of their NBA championship crown with a season-opening 119-107 victory over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Read more ⮕

Biden: US defense commitment to PH 'ironclad'WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said Wednesday after collisions between Chinese and Philippine vessels in the South China Sea that the US defense commitment to the Philippines is 'ironclad.' 'Any attack on Filipino aircraft, vessels, or armed forces will invoke our mutual defense treaty with the Philippines,' Biden told reporters. Read more ⮕