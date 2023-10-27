US strikes Iranian targets in Syria

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
A total of 21 US forces have suffered minor injuries, the vast majority of them traumatic brain injuries. “If attacks by Iran’s proxies against US forces continue, we will not hesitate to take further necessary measures to protect our people.”
The targets were weapons and munitions storage facilities, the official added, speaking late on Thursday to reporters in Washington. President Biden has sent a rare message to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warning Tehran against targeting US personnel in the Middle East, the White House said earlier on Thursday. headtopics.com
“What we want is for Iran to take very specific actions, to direct its militias and proxies to stand down,” a senior US defense official said.Last week off the coast of Yemen, a US warship shot down more than a dozen drones and four cruise missiles fired by Iranian-backed Houthis.
The United States has sent warships and fighter aircraft to the region since the Israel-Hamas conflict erupted on October 7, including two aircraft carriers, to try to deter Iran and Iran-backed groups. The number of troops added to the region is in the thousands. headtopics.com
Philippines Headlines
