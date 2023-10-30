US, South Korean warplanes kick off joint air drills

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

JOINT AIR DRILLS. A US Air Force B-52 strategic bomber, C-17 aircraft along with South Korea's Air Force F-35As take part in a joint drill in South Korea, December 20, 2022. SEOUL, South Korea – The United States and South Korea began major air exercises on Monday, October 30, involving 130 warplanes from both countries to simulate 24-hour wartime operations.

The annual drills, called Vigilant Defense, will run until Friday, featuring variants of the F-35 stealth fighter from both the United States and South Korea, among other aircraft, South Korea’s Air Force said.“We will maintain the best combat readiness to immediately respond to and strongly punish any provocation by the enemy through an intense training simulating an actual situation,” South Korea’s military said in a statement. headtopics.com

The drills come as North Korea has been stepping up military cooperation with Russia in what the United States and its Asian allies have condemned as Pyongyang’s efforts to advance its military capabilities in return for arms support to Moscow.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said on Saturday it was the “steadfast will” of Pyongyang to expand ties with Russia, adding that their relations will act as a “powerful strategic” element if security in the region is endangered. headtopics.com

North Korea has long condemned joint drills between the United States and South Korea as a rehearsal for invasion and proof of hostile policies by Washington and Seoul.

