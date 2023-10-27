US sending Ukraine $150 million more in weapons from stockpiles

“Ukraine’s forces are fighting bravely to reclaim territory seized by Russia’s forces, and this additional support will help them continue making progress,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday.

The package includes National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System munitions, AIM-9M missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), TOW missiles, Javelin anti-tank missile systems, and 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, in addition to more than 2 million rounds of small arms ammunition, obstacle-clearing munitions, cold-weather gear and support equipment.

The funding for the latest tranche of assistance was authorized by Congress in the previous fiscal year, according to the departments of State and Defense.

