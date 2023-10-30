US says Israel must protect Gaza civilians as calls for aid grow

Israel has intensified its air and ground operations against Hamas in Gaza following a bloody attack by the Palestinian militant group more than three weeks ago that Israeli authorities say killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians.
The bloodshed saw the Biden administration warn Israel on Sunday that it must protect civilian lives. Biden also spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and the two leaders "committed to the significant acceleration and increase of assistance flowing into Gaza beginning today," according to a readout from the White House.
"The world is witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe," Guterres added on a visit to Nepal's capital Kathmandu. "I urge all those with responsibility to step back from the brink."Though the United States remains Israel's strongest ally, the Biden administration has insisted that Israeli leaders alone decide its military operations and publicly multiplied appeals to spare the lives of Palestinian civilians. headtopics.com
The restoration of communications was "critical," the official White House account posted on X, formerly Twitter. "But it doesn't lessen their (Israel's) responsibility under international humanitarian law and the laws of war to do all in their power to protect the civilian population," he said.
