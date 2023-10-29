US says Israel must protect Gaza civilians as calls for aid grow

Israel has intensified its air and ground operations against Hamas in Gaza following a bloody attack by the Palestinian militant group more than three weeks ago that Israeli authorities say killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

The United Nations warned Sunday that"civil order" was starting to collapse in Gaza after thousands of people ransacked its food warehouses there, taking wheat, flour and other supplies. While the US ally has the right to defend itself, it must do so"in a manner consistent with international humanitarian law that prioritizes the protection of civilians," Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call, the White House said.

Biden also spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and the two leaders"committed to the significant acceleration and increase of assistance flowing into Gaza beginning today," according to a readout from the White House. headtopics.com

Earlier, Guterres said he regretted that"instead of a critically needed humanitarian pause, supported by the international community, Israel has intensified its military operations." Sullivan, speaking on ABC's"This Week" as he made a round of Sunday talk shows, said that Hamas, a"brutal terrorist organization," has been using civilians as"human shields" and putting rockets and other"terrorist infrastructure" in civilian areas.

Sullivan also said that US officials are working to help secure the release of more than 220 hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas, as well as to help the hundreds of Palestinian Americans stuck in Gaza. headtopics.com

