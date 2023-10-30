US says Israel must distinguish between Hamas and Gaza civilians

Washington, United States – Israel must protect innocent Gaza residents by distinguishing between Hamas militants and civilians, the White House warned Sunday as President Joe Biden promised a significant increase in aid to the Palestinian territory.

Biden discussed protection of civilian lives in a phone call Sunday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, in which the two leaders “committed to the significant acceleration and increase of assistance flowing into Gaza beginning today and then continuously,” according to a readout from the White House.

“The IDF, the Israeli government, should be taking every possible means available to them to distinguish between Hamas — terrorists, who are legitimate military targets — and civilians, who are not,” US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on CNN talk show “State of the Union.” headtopics.com

During the conversation, Biden “underscored the need to immediately and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of civilians in Gaza,” according to a readout of the conversation from the White House.

But Sullivan emphasized on CNN that “we do believe that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been killed in this bombardment, and every single one of those deaths is a tragedy.” Hamas has been using civilians as “human shields” and putting rockets and other “terrorist infrastructure” in civilian areas, he said. headtopics.com

The national security advisor also said that US officials are working to help secure the release of more than 220 hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas, as well as to help the hundreds of Palestinian Americans stuck in Gaza.

Israel pounds Gaza after night raids targeting Hamas tunnelsIsrael pounded the Hamas-run Gaza Strip with air and artillery strikes on Saturday after an intense night of attacks when it said 150 'underground targets' were hit. Read more ⮕

Gaza under blackout as Israel reports ‘good progress’ in war against HamasGaza is under an almost complete communications blackout, with internet and phone services cut for more than 12 hours by Saturday morning Read more ⮕

Israel presses ground campaign vs Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza warIsraeli forces waged ground operations against Hamas in Gaza on Sunday in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the second phase of a three-week-old war aimed at crushing the Palestinian militant group. Read more ⮕

Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in ‘second stage’ of Gaza warPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns Israelis to expect a 'long and hard' campaign but stopped short of calling the current incursions an invasion Read more ⮕

US says burden on Israel to distinguish between Hamas, Gaza civiliansIsrael's military has been urged to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza, where health officials in the Hamas-run territory say more than 8,000 people have already died. Read more ⮕

Hamas says 'heavy fighting' in Gaza two days into Israel ground opsDefining the News Read more ⮕