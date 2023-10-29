US says burden on Israel to distinguish between Hamas, Gaza civilians

WASHINGTON -- Israel must protect innocent Gaza residents by distinguishing between Hamas militants and civilians in the Palestinian territory, the White House warned Sunday ahead of a call between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel's military has been urged to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza, where health officials in the Hamas-run territory say more than 8,000 people have already died in three weeks of air strikes that Israel has conducted in retaliation for Hamas's unprecedented deadly attacks on October 7.

"There is a burden, as I said before and as the president has said, on Israel to take the necessary steps to distinguish between Hamas, who does not represent the Palestinian people, and innocent Palestinian civilians" in Gaza, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on CNN talk show "State of the Union." headtopics.com

"We do believe that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been killed in this bombardment, and every single one of those deaths is a tragedy," just as those in Israel are, Sullivan said. "What we believe is that every hour, every day of this military operation, the IDF, the Israeli government, should be taking every possible means available to them to distinguish between Hamas -- terrorists who are legitimate military targets -- and civilians who are not."

Sullivan, speaking on ABC's "This Week" as he made a round of Sunday talk shows, said Hamas, "this brutal terrorist organization that conducted the attack, is hiding behind the civilian population -- which puts an added burden on Israel to differentiate between the terrorists and innocent civilians. headtopics.com

"But it doesn't lessen their responsibility under international humanitarian law and the laws of war to do all in their power to protect the civilian population."

Israel presses ground campaign vs Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza warIsraeli forces waged ground operations against Hamas in Gaza on Sunday in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the second phase of a three-week-old war aimed at crushing the Palestinian militant group. Read more ⮕

Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in ‘second stage’ of Gaza warPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns Israelis to expect a 'long and hard' campaign but stopped short of calling the current incursions an invasion Read more ⮕

Hamas vows ‘full force’ after Israel steps up Gaza ground operationsThe Palestinian militant group that rules Gaza said earlier its fighters were clashing with Israeli troops in areas near the border with Israel after Israel reported intensified attacks in Gaza Read more ⮕

Israel pounds Gaza after night raids targeting Hamas tunnelsIsrael pounded the Hamas-run Gaza Strip with air and artillery strikes on Saturday after an intense night of attacks when it said 150 'underground targets' were hit. Read more ⮕

Gaza under blackout as Israel reports ‘good progress’ in war against HamasGaza is under an almost complete communications blackout, with internet and phone services cut for more than 12 hours by Saturday morning Read more ⮕

Hamas: Battling Israeli troops on the ground in GazaThe armed wing of Hamas said late Friday its fighters were battling Israeli forces inside Gaza, after Israel said it would expand its ground operations against the Palestinian militant group in the territory. Read more ⮕