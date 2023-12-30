US revives Pacific airfield

IN the middle of the Pacific ocean, an abandoned US airfield once key to dropping the nuclear bomb on Japan — and nearly lost to history amid encroaching forest — is being revived. But as the Americans hack away at the jungle overgrowth at Tinian Island airfield and other old, World War 2-era bases across the region, it won't be with Japan on their mind.

Rather, it's Beijing's growing influence in the Pacific that is spurring the recovery of a slew of abandoned runways on the 40-square-mile (100-square-kilometer) speck of land that makes up Tinian, part of the US territory of the Northern Mariana Island





