Republican presidential hopefuls lined up Saturday to pledge unwavering support for Israel in its war on Hamas as they spoke at an annual gathering of influential Jewish donors.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas is “a fight between civilization and savagery, between decency and depravity, and between good and evil,” said Trump, who received the warmest response from attendees, as he took aim at President Joe Biden’s administration and avoided criticizing his rivals.

Also on hand in Las Vegas was Trump’s nearest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who called the Oct 7 Hamas surprise attack on Israel “the most deadly attack against Jews since the Holocaust itself.”More than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel’s relentless retaliatory bombardments, mainly civilians and many of them children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip. headtopics.com

The only woman in the race, Nikki Haley, Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations, has evoked fears of anti-Semitic attacks on US soil. “College campuses are allowed to have free speech, but they are not free to spread hate that supports terrorism,” she said. “Federal law requires schools to combat anti-semitism. We will give this law teeth and we will enforce it.”

Former vice president Mike Pence surprised the gathering Saturday when he announced he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, becoming the first major candidate to suspend his campaign.

