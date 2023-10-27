US Republican senators ask Biden to hikes upport to Philippines after WPS incident

This came a day after Biden warned China against making “dangerous and unlawful” maneuvers in the South China Sea (SCS), stressing that it has an “iron-clad” commitment to help the Philippines when attacked in the disputed territory.

“Your administration has repeatedly stated that an attack on Philippine public vessels, aircraft and armed forces—including those of its Coast Guard in the South China Sea—would invoke the US mutual defense commitments…China’s actions are testing the credibility and value of these commitments, and we must respond with strength,” the senators wrote.

This took place following a telephone conference between Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. and US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III on Friday. The two also discussed China’s “dangerous and unlawful maneuvers that caused collisions with Philippine resupply and Coast Guard ships” and put the safety of Filipino crew members and their vessels at risk.The senators listed a number of harassment the Chinese Coast Guard and its maritime militia have been consistently doing against Philippine naval assets in the WPS since August 2023. headtopics.com

Ayungin Shoal is a submerged reef, located 121 nautical miles west of Palawan island and inside the Philippine exclusive economic zone. A contingent of Philippine Marine soldiers are deployed there, guarding the 50-year old BRP Sierra Madre, which was intentionally grounded to prevent China from occupying it.

They added: “Doing so would expand further its unlawful maritime claims—just as Beijing did with Scarborough Shoal over a decade ago. Each new claim of maritime sovereignty gives China another platform to hold allied territory at greater risk.” headtopics.com

