US nagsagawa ng flight operations sa dagat sa South Luzon

Ayon sa US embassy, ang pagbisita ng barko ay simbolo ng partnership at alyansa ng Amerika at Pilipinas. News Patrol, Huwebes, Oktubre 26

10,000 cops secure BSKE in Central LuzonCITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – The Police Regional Office-3 has deployed over 10,000 Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel to secure the barangay elections in Central Luzon on October 30. Read more ⮕

Rains expected in Metro Manila, most of Luzon due to amihan, shear linePagasa on Wednesday said the Northeast Monsoon or amihan and a shear line may bring rain showers in several parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila. Read more ⮕

US aircraft carrier conducts flight operations off LuzonThe US aircraft carrier Ronald Raegan conducted flight operations on Wednesday off eastern Luzon, where tensions are ratcheting up. Read more ⮕

Swedish home furnishing store accessible anywhere in PHFrom Luzon, Visayas to Mindanao, IKEA.ph brings home solutions to your doorstep. Read more ⮕

Energy China to build 2 solar projects in LuzonDefining the News Read more ⮕