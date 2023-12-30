US Marines revive abandoned airfield amid China's growing influence in the Pacific

US Marines and Sailors assigned to India Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, forward deployed to the 3rd Marine Division, as part of the forward Unit Deployed Program, hike through the island of Tinian, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, May 17, 2017. In the middle of the Pacific ocean, an abandoned US airfield once key to dropping the nuclear bomb on Japan -- and nearly lost to history amid encroaching forest -- is being revived.

But as the Americans hack away at the jungle overgrowth at Tinian island airfield and other old, World War II-era bases across the region, it won't be with Japan on their mind. Rather, it's Beijing's growing influence in the Pacific that is spurring the recovery of a slew of abandoned runways on the 40 square-mile speck of land that makes up Tinian, part of the US overseas territory of the Northern Mariana Islands."Rehabilitation of World War II-era airfields has provided Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) a rapidly executable avenue to enhance infrastructure in the region," a spokesperson told AF





