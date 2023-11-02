US House defeats move to expel Republican George Santos

WASHINGTON, DC, USA – A vote to expel Republican lawmaker George Santos from the US House of Representatives failed on Wednesday when fewer than two-thirds of the chamber supported the resolution, preserving Republicans’ narrow 221-212 majority.
The former treasurer for Santos’ campaign pleaded guilty on October 5 to a conspiracy charge for inflating fundraising numbers. Expulsion of a lawmaker requires a vote by two-thirds of the chamber. Only five people have been expelled from the House in the country’s history, three for fighting against the US government in the Civil War.
Republican lawmakers from Santos’ state of New York said last month they would introduce a resolution to expel Santos, but the move was delayed by weeks when the House was leaderless following the ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Santos has been ensnared in controversy since shortly after winning election last year, when he was accused of fabricating much of his biography on the campaign trail. A trial for Santos is scheduled for September 9, 2024, shortly before the elections that will determine control of the White House and both congressional chambers.
