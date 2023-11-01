US does not back Israel-Hamas ceasefire 'at this time'

Get the latest news delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ANCALERTS: How so many Thai workers became Hamas victimsIsrael has said 54 Thais are among the estimated 220 people being held hostage by Hamas.

Source: ANCALERTS | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Israel strikes refugee camp, kills Hamas commanderAn Israeli strike on Gaza's largest refugee camp killed at least 47 people Tuesday, including, Israel said, a Hamas commander involved in the October 7 attacks.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Israel presses Gaza incursion, vows no ceasefire with HamasDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Israel says it attacked Hamas gunmen inside Gaza tunnelsThe tunnels are a prime objective for Israel as it expands ground operations inside Gaza to wipe out Hamas, which rules Gaza, following its deadly surprise attack on southern Israel three weeks ago

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: UN envoy says Israel-Hamas war is spilling into Syria, adding to growing instability thereUNITED NATIONS—The Israel-Hamas war is spilling into Syria, fueled by growing instability, violence and a lack of progress toward a political solution to its 12-year conflict, the United Nations special envoy for the country said Monday.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Israel-Hamas war latest: Troops advance in Gaza, ‘impossible’ hospital evacuation and regional warningsIsraeli troops have advanced more than two miles into Gaza in their expanding ground operation, a CNN analysis has found, as aid groups warned civil order is breaking down and hospitals grapple with “impossible” orders to evacuate patients.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕