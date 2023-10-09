US condemns terrorist attack at Mindanao State University

The United States has condemned the “horrific terrorist attack” during a Catholic Mass at Mindanao State University in Marawi City that left at least four people dead and dozens wounded. US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that Washington is in close contact with Manila and stands with Filipinos in rejecting the act of violence. The bombing, which happened during a regular morning service at the gymnasium of MSU Sunday, was condemned by foreign governments.

European Union Ambassador to the Philippines Luc Véron stressed that “violence has no place in schools,” while US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson said that the US government supports holding the perpetrators accountable





PhilstarNews » / 🏆 1. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Explosion at Mindanao State University during Catholic Mass leaves four deadAt least four people were killed and 43 were wounded when an explosion ripped through a gymnasium at Mindanao State University in Marawi City. The state university and the governor of Lanao del Sur strongly condemned the act and called for a thorough investigation.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Bomb explosion kills 4, injures 50 at Mindanao State UniversityFour persons died and 50 others were wounded after a bomb exploded inside the Dimaporo Gym of the Mindanao State University (MSU), while a Catholic Mass attended by students was held past 7 a.m. on Sunday, police reported.

Source: inquirerdotnet - 🏆 3. / 86 Read more »

4 Philippine universities make QS Asia rankings for the first timeThe University of San Carlos, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Far Eastern University Manila, and Mindanao State University enter the QS Asia rankings for the first time

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

4 PH schools enter QS Asia rankings for first timePUP, Far Eastern University, University of San Carlos, and Mindanao State University debuted on the QS Asia rankings.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Mapua University and Cisco partner for the Philippines' first digital universityMapua University, one of the top engineering and technological schools in the Philippines, and Cisco have agreed to collaborate to create the Philippines' first-ever digital university. As part of the collaboration, Cisco will deploy state-of-the-art technology to transform the university's traditional classrooms to optimize hybrid learning. The initiative is part of Cisco's Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) program in the Philippines, UGNAYAN 2030.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

University of Perpetual Help Upsets San Beda University in NCAA Men's Basketball TournamentUniversity of Perpetual Help shocked San Beda University, 61-57, to continue its rise in Season 99 NCAA men's basketball tournament on Friday at the FilOil EcoOil Arena in San Juan City.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »