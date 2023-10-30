US communicating with Israel at ‘the highest levels’ about protecting Gaza civilians but quiet on expanding war

Israel pounds Gaza as Red Cross warns of 'intolerable' sufferingIsrael intensified its attacks on Gaza Sunday, calling for civilians to flee south where it vowed aid would increase, as the Red Cross warned of 'intolerable' suffering. Read more ⮕

Israel pounds Gaza as Red Cross warns of 'intolerable' sufferingPALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: Israel further intensified its attacks on Gaza Sunday, warning its war on Hamas would be 'long and difficult', as calls mounted to end the violence and the Red Cross warned of 'intolerable' suffering.

Israel presses ground campaign vs Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza warIsraeli forces waged ground operations against Hamas in Gaza on Sunday in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the second phase of a three-week-old war aimed at crushing the Palestinian militant group.

Israel on verge of perilous push into Gaza: analystsIsrael has vowed to destroy Hamas but while it may take out the Islamist group's leadership, analysts warn it is unlikely to take away its support base.