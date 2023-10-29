President Xi Jinping’s government has engaged with a flurry of US leaders since June, with the Chinese President telling a visiting senator this month there were “a thousand reasons to make US-China relations better, and no reason to make them worse”—some of his most dovish recent comments on the relationship.

Both sides have reasons to foster friendlier ties ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in San Francisco. Beijing needs a more stable geopolitical environment to woo foreign investors as China’s economy slows, while the US wants to diffuse military and economic threats from the Asian powerhouse.

A better-than-expected meeting between Biden and Xi about a year ago—the last time the two leaders spoke face-to-face—was soon derailed by an alleged Chinese spy balloon that passed over the US, underscoring how fast small gains can be lost. headtopics.com

Beijing responded by freezing top-level military dialogue with the US, sparking concern that an accident in the Taiwan Strait could spiral into a conflict between the nuclear-armed powers. Earlier this week, Xi fired Li Shangfu from that role amid reports of a corruption probe. Replacing the defense minister with a non-sanctioned official may open the door for talks with Austin.OFFICIAL ties are also improving between economic officials. Since welcoming a flurry of US officials to China in recent months, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Beijing has kicked off new working groups with the US.

The meetings come as Xi has stepped up efforts in recent weeks to support China’s long-term economic growth. The Chinese leader also made his first known visit to the nation’s central bank since becoming president a decade ago—telegraphing his focus on economic issues.AS communication lines rebuild, thorny topics remain, such as Xi’s support for Russia. headtopics.com

