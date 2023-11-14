US-China Summit: Global Consequences Await

The United States and China are the two global economic heavyweights. When they engage in economic battle, the rest of the world also suffers. The upcoming high-level summit between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping could have global consequences. The world's economy has been facing multiple crises since 2020, and a US-China détente could provide much-needed relief.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.