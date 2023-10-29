US, China agree in principle on Biden-Xi meeting next month

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter, added that details of the get-together, which would likely occur during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco in November, were still being worked out. China’s embassy to the US cited the city as a possible venue.

The potential breakthrough follows this week’s visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who held two days of meetings in Washington with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan—and also met with Biden on Friday at the White House.

“The two sides agreed to make joint efforts to clinch a meeting between the two heads of state in San Francisco,” the Chinese Embassy in Washington said in a statement on the meeting between Sullivan and Wang. headtopics.com

The US warned China in the talks about backing Iran and the threat of a wider war in the Middle East and Washington and Beijing are more aligned on working together to head off a potential escalation in that region, the US official said.

China has been urging a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. Beijing has also continued to supply Moscow with aid to support its war in Ukraine, US officials said, though there’s no evidence so far that Beijing has crossed the line of providing lethal support. headtopics.com

Relations deteriorated sharply after Biden and Xi met last year in Bali, hitting a low after a US military aircraft shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon and virtually all channels of communication were cut off. With assistance from Courtney McBride, Michelle Jamrisko, Akayla Gardner and Justin Sink / Bloomberg

US, China agree to work towards Biden-Xi meeting next monthThe United States and China agreed Friday to work towards setting up a meeting between the two countries' leaders next month, American officials said after President Joe Biden met Beijing's top diplomat at the White House. Read more ⮕

US, China agree to work towards Biden-Xi meeting next monthWASHINGTON, United States - The United States and China agreed Friday to work towards setting up a meeting between the two countries' leaders next month, American officials said after President Joe Biden met Beijing's top diplomat at the White House. Read more ⮕

US, China agree to work towards Biden-Xi meeting next monthWASHINGTON, D.C.: The United States and China agreed Friday to work towards setting up a meeting between the two countries' leaders next month, American officials said after President Joe Biden met Beijing's top diplomat at the White House. Read more ⮕

US, China agree to work towards Biden-Xi meeting next monthWASHINGTON, United States– The United States and China agreed Friday to work towards setting up a meeting between the two countries' leaders next month, after President Joe Biden met Beijing's top diplomat at the White House. Read more ⮕

Chinese FM says path to Biden-Xi meeting 'not smooth'Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the path to a meeting between President Xi Jinping and Joe Biden was 'not smooth', state media reported as the top diplomat wrapped up a rare visit to Washington. Read more ⮕

US, China working on Biden-Xi meet in NovemberDefining the News Read more ⮕