US blows up Minuteman III missile after anomaly

"The command learns lessons from every test launch," Captain Lauren Linscott said in a written statement. "Gathering data from the launch allows (Air Force Global Strike Command) to identify and correct any issues with the weapon system to ensure the Minuteman III's continued reliability and accuracy."
The nuclear-capable Minuteman III, made by Boeing Co, is key to the U.S. military's strategic arsenal. The missile has a range of 6,000-plus miles (9,660-plus km) and can travel at a speed of about 15,000 miles per hour (24,000 kph).(Production: Eva Weininger)
Philippines Headlines
