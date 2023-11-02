US basketball coaching legend Bob Knight dead at 83

WASHINGTON (AFP) -- American college basketball coaching legend Bob Knight, an outspoken and controversial figure who guided the United States to 1984 Los Angeles Olympic gold, died on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Former Indiana Hoosiers head coach Bob Knight and former Indiana Hoosiers player Isaiah Thomas on the court at half time during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Assembly Hall on Feb. 8, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana.

In addition to directing a US squad with future NBA superstars Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing to Olympic gold, Knight coached Indiana University to US college basketball crowns in 1976, 1981 and 1987.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington (Indiana) surrounded by his family," the Knight family said in a statement. "We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored. We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend."

Knight once hurled a chair across the court during a game to earn an ejection and was fired from Indiana in 2000 after a confrontation with a student. Over his 42-year college head coaching career, Knight went a combined 902-371 during stops at Army (1966-71), Indiana (1972-2000) and Texas Tech (2001-2008).

At the time of his retirement, Knight was the winningest coach in US college history. He currently ranks sixth on the list.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSINESSMIRROR: No vacation for US track and field athletes competing at Pan American GamesSANTIAGO, Chile — Most of the top track and field athletes in the world are taking a much deserved vacation since September. With the Pan American Games running so late in the sport's calendar, opportunities came for other competitors who are enjoying their time in Chile as they win some medals to take back home.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: Maui surfer Schweitzer gets some solace in gold medal at Pan American GamesSANTIAGO, Chile — Maui surfer Zane Schweitzer has struggled with the devastating wildfires in the island he and his family live. The American did not forget the thoands of people suffering back home after he won a gold medal in the stand-up paddleboard final of the Pan American Games in Chile.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Talino Venture gets $5M investment from American companyTalino Venture, led by former PLDT executive Winston Damarillo, received a fresh round of investment amounting to $5 million from US-based Chemonics International to accelerate financial inclusion in emerging economies, including the Philippines.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Philippines welcomes inaugural United Airlines SFO-MNL flightThe first-ever direct flight of United States carrier United Airlines between San Francisco, California and Manila, Philippines has arrived on Monday.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: San Francisco marks 29th year of 'United Playaz'Breed said that United Playaz plays a vital role in the city’s youth and safety.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: Opponents of military rule in Myanmar applaud new sanctions on gas revenuesBANGKOK—A United Nations-appointed human rights expert and opponents of Myanmar’s military government have welcomed the latest sanctions imposed by the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada on companies providing financial resources to the army-installed regime and high-ranking officials.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕