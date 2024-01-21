US and Philippines to Continue Defense Cooperation in West Philippine Sea

The United States and the Philippines have agreed to continue their defense cooperation, including a series of joint patrols in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) this year. US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson offered this assurance after meeting with Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to discuss plans for defense cooperation.

“Certainly, this coming year, we expect both of our militaries to continue to cooperate and to exercise and to do whatever it takes both bilaterally, multilaterally to ensure the safety of our peoples,” Carlson said in an interview with GMA.This developed as the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) confirmed the reported harassment of Filipino fishermen from the China Coast Guard at Bajo de Masinloc in Zambales, which is the southeast entrance of the Scarborough Shoa





