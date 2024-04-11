US President Joe Biden and Japan ese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled their countries' biggest ever upgrade in defense ties during a White House state visit focused on countering a resurgent China . The two leaders agreed that a Japan ese astronaut will be the first non-American to walk on the Moon. They also announced plans to restructure the US military command in Japan and launch a joint air defense network with Australia.

The alliance between the US and Japan is being strengthened to address potential threats, such as a Chinese invasion of Taiwan

