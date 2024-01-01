US Aircraft Carrier Returns to South China Sea Amid Maritime Dispute

An MH-60S Sea Hawk transports cargo to the flight deck of USS Carl Vinson during a replenishment-at-sea with dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra. ANOTHER US aircraft carrier—the Nimitz-class Carl Vinson—is back in the South China Sea (SCS) conducting maritime security operations Wednesday, prompting another warning from Beijing against supporting the Philippines in their maritime dispute.

The deployment of the US Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1 also came two weeks before the presidential elections in Taiwan.In a statement, the US Navy said CSG1 was deployed to the SCS to conduct “maritime security operations” after its port visit to Singapore. Their operations include flight operations with fixed and rotary wing aircraft, maritime strike exercises, and coordinated tactical training between surface and air unit





