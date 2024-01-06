US Aircraft Carrier and Warships Visit Philippines After Joint Patrol

The US aircraft carrier and three other US warships have entered the Philippine territory for a scheduled port visit after conducting a joint patrol with the Philippine Navy in the West Philippine Sea. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has called on Washington and Manila to stop muscle-flexing in the area.





