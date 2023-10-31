Uratex breaks Guinness World Record of biggest human mattress dominoes

Exceeding further the previous GWR, the country, via Uratex, was able to outperform the largest human mattress dominoes previously recorded in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 6, 2019, through Globo Comunicação e Participações S.A. and Ortobom at Riocentro, engaging 2,019 people at 11 minutes and 13 seconds.

“As the leading foam manufacturing company in the country, one of the core missions and vision of Uratex is to serve the Filipino community and by beating the record, we bring honor to the Philippines on a global scale,” added William Lee, executive vice president (EVP) for furniture and bedding at Uratex Philippines.

“Teamwork is what made us last for 55 years, and by collectively striving to set a world record for the largest human mattress dominoes, each individual plays a crucial role in achieving this feat,” noted Uratex Philippines EVP for Automotive Eddie Gallor.

“Whether we break or not the record, it’s a gathering where everyone is happy. That’s what we want to happen,” he told reporters in mixed Filipino and English prior to the historic event.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHILSTARNEWS: At 55th year, Uratex brings honor to Philippines with new Guinness World RecordThe homegrown brand successfully beat Brazil’s Guinness World Record (GWR) of the largest Human Mattress Dominoes in its first attempt to break the prestigious title held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on October 22.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Rare air: Lionel Messi wins record eighth Ballon d’Or for best player in the worldLionel Messi adds another feather in the cap of an already legendary football career, extending his Ballon d'Or record to eight after beating out young star Erling Haaland

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Fans aim to break record for biggest Spider-Man gatheringSome 1,000 people gathered at a major monument in Argentina's capital dressed as Spider-Man, aiming to break a world record.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Verstappen claims record victory to draw level with ProstStarting from third on the grid, the Red Bull driver stole the lead at the start and then dominated the race, which was punctuated by a lengthy red flag stoppage when Kevin Magnussen crashed heavily in his Haas.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Boutier edges Thitikul in near-record matching 9-hole playoffCeline Boutier came out of the energy-sapping, near-record matching longest sudden death duel with a birdie on the par-3 No. 15 and deservedly claimed the hotly contested Maybank Championship.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Verstappen takes record 16th win of Formula One season in MexicoMax Verstappen breaks his own record as he picks up his 16th win of the Formula One season by ruling the Mexico City Grand Prix for the fifth time in the last six editions

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕