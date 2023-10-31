Uratex breaks Guinness World Record of biggest human mattress dominoes

Exceeding further the previous GWR, the country, via Uratex, was able to outperform the largest human mattress dominoes previously recorded in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 6, 2019, through Globo Comunicação e Participações S.A. and Ortobom at Riocentro, engaging 2,019 people at 11 minutes and 13 seconds.
“As the leading foam manufacturing company in the country, one of the core missions and vision of Uratex is to serve the Filipino community and by beating the record, we bring honor to the Philippines on a global scale,” added William Lee, executive vice president (EVP) for furniture and bedding at Uratex Philippines.
“Teamwork is what made us last for 55 years, and by collectively striving to set a world record for the largest human mattress dominoes, each individual plays a crucial role in achieving this feat,” noted Uratex Philippines EVP for Automotive Eddie Gallor.
“Whether we break or not the record, it’s a gathering where everyone is happy. That’s what we want to happen,” he told reporters in mixed Filipino and English prior to the historic event.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
PHILSTARNEWS: At 55th year, Uratex brings honor to Philippines with new Guinness World RecordThe homegrown brand successfully beat Brazil’s Guinness World Record (GWR) of the largest Human Mattress Dominoes in its first attempt to break the prestigious title held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on October 22.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
PHILSTARNEWS: Boutier edges Thitikul in near-record matching 9-hole playoffCeline Boutier came out of the energy-sapping, near-record matching longest sudden death duel with a birdie on the par-3 No. 15 and deservedly claimed the hotly contested Maybank Championship.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕