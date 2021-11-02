Updating Obsolete Policies in the Digital Economy

Updating obsolete policies in the emerging digital economy should be proactive, comprehensive, and inclusive. It’s like a superhighway that connects us to work, school, family and friends. It makes online shopping a breeze and even allows us to consult with doctors from the comfort of our homes.

The internet has become so integral to our lives that access is increasingly seen as a basic human right and was even declared by the United Nations in 2016 as essential for freedom of opinion and expression and added to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. According to GlobalData, the outlook for fixed broadband lines in the next five years is likely to increase to approximately 71 percent, that is if the current digital transformation push by government and the investments in fiber network infrastructure of private telcos are not delayed. Executive Order 32 mandates the streamlining of the permitting process for telecommunications and internet infrastructure already in effect since the President signed the directive in July





