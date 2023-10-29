UP’s Monteverde proud as Gerry Abadiano finally finds groove at UAAP college level

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao, Harold Alarcon, and Terrence Fortea, just to name a few, all played together at one point as NU rolled to the UAAP Season 82 high school championship without a single loss back in 2020.
Fast forward to the present, and teams in the UAAP seniors level are finally finding out just how methodically lethal Abadiano can be if he regains his confidence and consistency, now as a part of the UP Fighting Maroons headtopics.com
“So we just talked before this game that we just need to exert effort. No matter what happens inside the court, we just have one another, and we’re thankful that we got this win today.” “I guess any high school player has a level of adjustment in the college level,” he said in Filipino. “Yes, he struggled. He didn’t get the game he had in high school, but with what I’m seeing from him now, I’m not surprised.”
Philippines Headlines
Abadiano explosion vs Ateneo imminent, says UP coach MonteverdeGerry Abadiano's offensive onslaught against the Ateneo Blue Eagles Sunday was not a surprise, UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde said, as the guard unleashed his season-high against their Katipunan rivals. Read more ⮕