UP Maroons exact sweet revengeover Ateneo in 2nd round rematch

University of the Philippines got its revenge over defending champion Ateneo, foiling a feisty comeback by the Blue Eagles in the fourth quarter to win, 65-60, in the second round of the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the SMART Araneta Coliseum, with 17,406 fans in attendance on Sunday.

But UP was not to be denied this time as it improved to solo first with an 8-1 record with five more games to go in the eliminations. The Maroons opened up a 10-point lead at the end of the third quarter as Terrence Fortea, who just made his UP season debut, and Gerry Abadiano joined forces in turning a 32-20 tight lead to a 49-39 advantage.

However, Harold Alarcon and Abadiano answered back with a triple and a jump shot, respectively, to give UP the lead for good with 4:51 remaining, 59-54. UP then milked the clock in the next possession before Alarcon attempted a wild floater that missed, giving Ateneo a chance to tie. headtopics.com

