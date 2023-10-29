UP gets back at Ateneo for second straight win

Francis Lopez and Harold Alarcon scored on a semi-hook and a jumper, respectively, to give the Fighting Maroons a 63-57 lead before 17,406 fans at the venue.A quick triple by Mason Amos in the last 43 seconds and a defensive stop by the Blue Eagles on the other end opened the comeback window for the defending champions.

Obasa, however, missed on a floater attempt off a pick and roll as Gerry Abadiano got intentionally fouled and he sank two free throws in the last 2.4 seconds to seal the win for UP, which avenged its first round defeat to Ateneo.The Fighting Maroons also solidified their hold of the top spot with an 8-1 slate.On the other hand, the Blue Eagles' up-and-down season continues as it fell to a 4-5 record.

