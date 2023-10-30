UP exacts revenge, beats Ateneo 65-60

THE University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons defeated the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles, 65-60, to gain sweet revenge for their single loss so far in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.The Maroons had to fend off the resilient Blue Eagles, which erased a 12-point deficit in the fourth to tie the game up at 54-all.

UP then milked the clock in the next possession before Alarcon attempted a wild floater that missed, giving Ateneo a chance to tie. The Blue Eagles, though, could not make anything on their last possession to give the Maroons the victory, their eighth in nine games.“It took a while before we got into a rhythm offensively,” said Fighting Maroons head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

2 hayan di maproklamar kon modaog sa BSKESunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Metro Cebu Expressway gisirhanSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

ON DOPING ALLEGATIONS EJ Obiena vindicated, Anais Lavillenie apologizesSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Cebu City prepares alternate security measures for Kalag-kalag 2023SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Iloilo City deploys 742 security forces for BSKE 2023SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

US provides P625 million to boost competitiveness of Iloilo City, 8 other citiesSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕