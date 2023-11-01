UP coach Monteverde happy to see ex-ward Quiambao thrive with La Salle

Monteverde handled Quiambao during his high school days, and was more than happy to see his former player get to the next level in the seniors tournament. “So, whether kalaban ko sila or kakampi ko, kasi nakikita ko naman na may napuntahan at the same time tuloy-tuloy ang improvement, syempre as a coach, masaya ako para sa kanila. Para sa kanilang lahat,” he added.

Now as La Salle seeks a return to the Final Four, Quiambao will look to keep in going in the final stretch of eliminations. On Sunday, Quiambao and Monteverde are set for a collision course as the Green Archers battle the Fighting Maroons in the main game at the Mall of Asia Arena.From Cebu to Davao, moms enjoy exciting activities, giveaways from SurfExperience style with substance with new OPPO Find N3 Flip, now in Philippines!Sporting all-around plays in the past week, both Kevin Quiambao and Tantoy Ferrer emerged as the biggest factors in the streaking...

King Gallardo hit a clutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds to lift the New Era University Hunters to a pulsating 63-61 victory...Revenge and a breakthrough victory in the East Asia Super League are foremost on the minds of TNT as it duels with Japan’s...Getting back to contender status is the goal of Jeremy Miado as he clashes with Lito Adiwang later this week.

Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala has barged into the round of 16 of the W60 Nantes singles competition in France after defeating... Sporting all-around plays in the past week, both Kevin Quiambao and Tantoy Ferrer emerged as the biggest factors in the streaking...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: La Salle's Quiambao, UST's Ferrer named Players of the WeekThe all-around performances of Kevin Quiambao and Tantoy Ferrer fueled their teams to win streaks last week in UAAP Season 86.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: La Salle's Kevin Quiambao, UST's Tantoy Ferrer voted UAAP Players of the WeekSporting all-around plays in the past week, both Kevin Quiambao and Tantoy Ferrer emerged as the biggest factors in the streaking runs of the De La Salle Green Archers and the UST Growling Tigresses, respectively.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: La Salle’s Quiambao named UAAP Player of the WeekSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Triple-double threat Quiambao, resurgent Ferrer rise as UAAP Players of the WeekAll-around UAAP stars Kevin Quiambao of La Salle and Tantoy Ferrer of UST prove invaluable to their respective teams' UAAP Season 86 early second-round campaigns

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Quiambao, Ferrer umarangkada sa UAAP basketballMatapos magpamalas ng all-around plays nitong linggo, kinilala ang kontribusyon nina Kevin Quiambao at Tantoy Ferrer sa patuloy na pagragasa ng De La Salle Green Archers at UST Growling Tigresses.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Quiambao, Tantoy awarded UAAP week's best cagersSporting all-around plays in the past week, both Kevin Quiambao and Tantoy Ferrer emerged as the biggest factors in the streaking runs of the De La Salle Green Archers and the UST Growling Tigresses, respectively.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕