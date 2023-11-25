UP-Cebu Secures First Win in Cesafi Men's Basketball Tournament

The University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons secured their first-ever win in the Cesafi men’s basketball tournament by defeating the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras, 53-50. Harvey Caño led UP-Cebu with 18 points. The team now has a 1-4 record in the tournament.





cebudailynews » / 🏆 8. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cebu FC: From ‘one crazy idea’ to representing Cebu and the PhilippinesBeing one of the frontliners when it comes to sports, it is not surprising that a professional football club has long been awaited not only in the Cebu football community but also in the entirety of Cebu. The... CDNDigital

Source: cebudailynews - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

De La Salle University Upsets University of the Philippines in UAAP Women's BasketballLa Salle remains in contention for a Final 4 spot in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament after a 75-71 upset of UP on Saturday.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

4 Philippine universities make QS Asia rankings for the first timeThe University of San Carlos, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Far Eastern University Manila, and Mindanao State University enter the QS Asia rankings for the first time

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

UP top PH University in 2024 QS Asia RankingsMANILA, Philippines: The University of the Philippines (UP) remains the top university in the country based on the 2024 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings issued on Wednesday night.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Miss Universe Philippines-Cebu Launches with Glory and GrandeurThe much-awaited Miss Universe Philippines-Cebu has finally unveiled its glory and grandeur! The accredited partners and franchise holders of Miss Universe Philippines-Cebu have officially marked its launch on October 18, in the Mediterranean Ballroom at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Source: cebudailynews - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Unbeaten Webmasters shoot for sixth straight victoryThe red-hot University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters will try to stretch their amazing run to six games in a row as they battle against the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 23 Men’s Basketball Tournament today at the Cebu Coliseum.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »