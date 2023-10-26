Untested new leader of US House faces daunting honeymoon period

UNTESTED LEADER. Newly elected US House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks during a press conference after his election at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Thursday. Republicans made their fourth pick in just two weeks to replace the ousted speaker of the US House of Representatives, underlining the chaos engulfing the fragmented party after three previous nominees failed to win the gavel.

But his first days as speaker are brimming with more immediate business, chiefly averting a government shutdown that will bite on November 17 unless he can find a compromise with the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Johnson’s good friend and fellow Republican lawmaker Chris Smith described him as a man of “deep faith and principle who knows how to get things done.” But Johnson, 51, was far from anyone’s first choice for the job, having stumbled into his unlikely leadership role almost by default as the last credible Republican standing in a bruising three-week contest. headtopics.com

“Mike is one of those people who gets along with everybody and he’s well-respected,” Colorado Republican Ken Buck told CNN. He will also have to corral a party riven by factionalism and reeling from a drawn-out public implosion that has damaged the Republican brand as he seeks to avoid the kind of schisms that led to his predecessor’s downfall.

“If you don’t think that moving from Kevin McCarthy to… Mike Johnson shows the ascendance of this movement and where the power in the Republican Party truly lies, then you’re not paying attention,” Gaetz told the conservative War Room internet show. headtopics.com

Critics say his predecessor McCarthy was ousted mainly because he relied on governing by “continuing resolution” — the stop-gap bills that essentially kick the can down the road by keeping the country ticking over at current spending levels.

But conservatives yearning for smaller government will soon expect him to get back to budgeting through the committee process, where every lawmaker gets to debate spending levels and make their case for cuts. headtopics.com

Philippines Headlines

Read more:

MlaStandard »

5 dead in early poll violenceDefining the News Read more ⮕

Vito Barcelo, Author at Manila StandardDefining the News Read more ⮕

NSC vows more maritime patrols in West PH SeaDefining the News Read more ⮕

Marcos shortens trigger period for fuel subsidies to one monthDefining the News Read more ⮕

Solon files grave threat rap vs. Rody with QC prosecutorDefining the News Read more ⮕

Rio N. Araja, Author at Manila StandardDefining the News Read more ⮕