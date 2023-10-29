Unleash the Ultimate Burger and Beer Pairings at Raging Bull Burgers

If you’re looking for the best place in Manila to enjoy this food-and-drink pairing , there’s really no better place to head to than
Rage on at The Rise, where cool exteriors and interiors match the rockin’ burgers and beers for the whole kickass experience.If you haven’t come and tried Raging Bull’s burgers yet, you’re definitely missing out on the star of the show.
The awesomeness doesn’t stop there—there’s a whole bunch of toppings and condiments you can slam on the patty! You’ve got caramelised onions, fresh lettuce, juicy tomatoes, chutney, cabbage slaw, mouthwatering cheddar cheese, pickles, and everyone’s favourite bacon. Sauce it up with Raging Bull’s original barbecue sauces, hot sauce selection, Pommery and Dijon mustards, or tartar sauce.In photo: Clean Slate, Kickin’ Chicken, Knockout Wheat Ale, Raging IPA, and El Toro Blanco. headtopics.com
The experts over at Raging Bull Burgers highly recommend the craft beers brewed by Nipa Brew specifically for the restaurant. They’ve got three particular brews on tap:, whose citrus, spice, and subtle pine flavours pairbest with spicy and salty food, seafood, and chicken;which has tropical fruit notes and a sweet taste that goes well with chicken, seafood, and vegetables; and, also a citrus-tasting beer with hops that’s really good with spiced dishes, hearty stews, and anything deep-fried.
If you don’t know where to start, don’t fret! The most ideal pairing the chefs recommend to start off is its signature. The hoppy beer perfectly complements the 1/3-lb. Prime Australian Wagyu burger with caramelised onions, chili chutney, lettuce, tomato, and dill pickle. headtopics.com
