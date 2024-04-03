University of Santo Tomas secures Final Four spot in UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball

University of Santo Tomas clinched a slot in the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball Final Four after defeating Adamson University, 22-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-20, on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena. Rookie Angge Poyos led the Golden Tigresses as she erupted for 31 points on 27 attacks, three aces, and a block — a new record for a UAAP rookie in the women's tournament in the Final Four era. The win also came after UST was dealt its first loss in the season by National University.

"Thankful kasi comeback game nga for us kasi natalo kami last game against NU. Thankful kasi nakapag-contribute pa rin ako sa game. Thankful din ako sa mga ates ko kasi patuloy silang kumakapit at lumalaban para sa team,” Poyos said. (I'm thankful because this is our comeback game after losing the last one against NU. Thankful also that I was able to contribute in the game. Thankful also to my seniors because they kept the faith and fought for the tea

