Universal's 'Five Nights at Freddy's' Tops North American Box Office

Universal's Halloween season release 'Five Nights at Freddy's' remained in first place at the North American box office, beating out the awards-tilted biopic on Elvis Presley's wife 'Priscilla,' estimates showed Sunday. Despite maintaining its lead in ticket sales, 'Freddy's' still had a frightening drop from $78 million in its debut weekend to only $19.4 million this week, according to industry watcher Exhibitor Relations.
The video-game based film, released both in theaters and on Universal's Peacock platform, is 'crashing in its second weekend of simultaneous streaming,' said analyst David A. Gross. Josh Hutcherson, starring in his biggest role since the 'Hunger Games' franchise, leads the cast as a security guard working nights at an abandoned family entertainment center, where creepy animatronic characters spring murderously to life after dark. The horror film was followed again by 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,' earning another $13.5 million in its fourth week out, for a total domestic haul of $166 million. Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' maintained its third-place spot at $7 million in North American theaters, while also crossing the symbolic $100 million figure in worldwide sales. The over-three-hour film is to be released on Apple's streaming platform, but a date has not yet been announced
Philippines Headlines
