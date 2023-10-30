United Airlines launches San Francisco-Manila flight

United Airlines pilots and crew pose with US and Philippine flags to mark the milestone of the first SFO-MNL flight arrival. The new daily and direct flight service makes the route more accessible and convenient for tourists, business travelers and returning overseas Filipinos.

UAL executives and government officials joined the milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the NAIA Terminal 3 departure gate, before the first flight from Manila departed for San Francisco.

US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson, Department of Transportation Undersecretary Roberto Lim, Department of Tourism regional director Sharlene Batin and American Chamber of Commerce executive director Ebb Hinchliffe, along with UAL executives led by managing director for international sales Marcel Fuchs celebrated the inaugural flight at the boarding gate, shortly before UA190 departed from NAIA Terminal 3 to San Francisco. headtopics.com

The SFO-Manila (UA191) flight carried 325 passengers, while the Manila-San Francisco (UA190) flight had 335 passengers, including an infant. UA190 departs from Manila at 9:55 a.m. and arrives in San Francisco at 6:20 a.m. the following day, while UA191 leaves SFO at 11:35 p.m. and arrives in Manila at 6:50 a.m.

United Airlines, which has US hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington D.C., operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. headtopics.com

United Airlines Holdings Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol “UAL.”