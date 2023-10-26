UnionBank shines anew at Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards 2023 in Singapore

UNION Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) continues to reap the rewards of its digital advocacy as it collected notable recognitions at The Digital Banker’s Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards recently held at the Raffles Hotel in Singapore.UnionBank was the first Philippine bank to launch an app for SME’s and “UPAY for MSMEs” won as the “Best Smart Payments Solution by an SME Bank” for the bank’s sustained growth in active merchants on the platform with its 108 percent increase in 2022.

“This recognition serves as a reminder of the responsibility that we have to uphold the highest standards of excellence and integrity in the world of wealth management,” said Dy.Capping off UnionBank’s award haul for the night was the “Retail Banker of the Year-Philippines” that was won by director, head of Wealth Management and Brokerage Therese Chan.

