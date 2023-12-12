UnionBank Offers Streamlined Payroll Solution for Global Dominion

For medium to large companies, ensuring the workforce gets paid on time and efficiently can be a herculean task all on its own. This is especially true of companies in the finance sector where payroll management is expected to be just as efficient as managing the finances of their clients. To ease these worries, UnionBank offers an array of innovative services designed to cater to evolving needs of partner companies.

One of which is an online, streamlined payroll solution that allows clients to manage payroll and payments more easily. Global Dominion is one such company that employs this. They offer secured loans to small businesses and individuals. It caters to those that have a difficult time getting bank approval by allowing their clients to put up their vehicles’ official receipts and certificates of registration for collateral. It operates nationally, from Region 1 to 12, with almost 1,000 employees and five subsidiaries under it. With so much finances besides their own to manage, it’s no surprise they turned to UnionBan





manilabulletin » / 🏆 25. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Converge ICT Solutions Inc. Offers Free Wifi at NAIA Terminal 3Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has partnered with MIAA, CAAP, and DOTr to provide free pure fiber wifi services to travelers at NAIA Terminal 3. The new wifi network aims to improve internet capacity and meet passengers' demand for robust wifi connections.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Hamas offers to release hostages in exchange for truce with IsraelThe armed wing of Hamas has offered to release up to 70 women and children held in Gaza in exchange for a five-day truce with Israel. The group has informed Qatari mediators about their willingness to release the hostages, but they have accused Israel of procrastinating. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hinted at the possibility of a deal to free the hostages, but has not provided any details.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Advocates of Global Tobacco Harm Reduction Highlight Philippines' ProgressEmerging economies like the Philippines are on the right track to control smoking prevalence, according to advocates of Global Tobacco Harm Reduction. Vaporized nicotine products or electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) are considered a better alternative to quick smoking.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Dire Warnings: World on Course for 3°C of Global HeatingThe UN Environment Programme’s most recent emissions gap report reveals that the world is on course for a “hellish” 3°C of global heating before the end of this century.

Source: interaksyon - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Kamala Harris Claims Global Climate Leadership for U.S. at COP28 SummitU.S. Vice President Kamala Harris seeks to position the United States as a global leader in climate action at the COP28 summit in Dubai. She outlines initiatives to reduce emissions and promote renewable energy in the world's largest oil and gas producer.

Source: inquirerdotnet - 🏆 3. / 86 Read more »

Rosalynn Carter, Former First Lady and Global Humanitarian, Dies at 96Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as US president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, died at the age of 96. She was dubbed the 'Steel Magnolia' for her strong yet gentle nature. She played a significant role in Jimmy Carter's political career and continued to advocate for peace, democracy, and disease eradication.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »