UnionBank Introduces Digital Account Opening for Payroll

Typically, to receive their payroll, employees have to visit a bank branch, fill up application forms, create the account, and come back for the ATM card after several days. All of this is very inconvenient which can translate to dissatisfaction with their company so early in their employment. UnionBank radically streamlines this process with DAO (Digital Account Opening) for payroll. DAO for payroll relies on two online services to make the process more efficient.

The first is UnionBank’s corporate online banking facility, The Portal, that allows HR departments to access the company’s accounts, as well as manage their list of employees. Another key service is UnionBank Online for consumers which works with any computer or smart phone and allows employees to access their accounts anywhere, anytime. There’s no more need to take a leave and physically go to a bank. New employees simply need to download the app, sign up, and receive their payroll electronically. “With DAO for payroll, we take away all paper requirements for opening an employee payroll accoun





manilabulletin » / 🏆 25. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.