UNESCO report sees increase in number of attacks vs journalists during election periods

It said there were many instances when attacks against members of the media happened at the hands of police and security forces themselves -- even during elections. Between January 2019 and June 2022, at least 759 journalists and media professionals were attacked during election periods in the context of 89 elections across 70 countries around the world, according to the report.
A total of 26,338 media workers were physically assaulted, including nine who were murdered. Meanwhile, 167 were arbitrarily detained, 123 were obstructed in their work, and 131 faced threats and intimidation, it also said.
"Forty-two percent of the total journalists (320) attacked during election periods were attacked by law enforcement agents; 29% of attacked journalists (218) were women," the UNESCO report said. It also noted that in the same period, 123 media outlets were attacked ranging from threats, arson, and even suspensions.
The report explained that law enforcement agencies play a key role during elections ensuring safety and security for all participants. The media, meanwhile, is entrusted to provide reports about candidates, and make sure the public is well-informed and keep the electoral process transparent, it also said."Too often, many of these crimes are not reported, as a result of cultural and professional stigma," said UNESCO.
To counter this, it said more women officers should be involved in the handling of elections and know that women face specific threats in various situations.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕
Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕