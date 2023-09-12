Understanding the Role of Fintech Companies in the Philippines

The Philippine Tax Whiz discusses the financial technology companies in the country and the taxability of its transactions under the law.

What are the key roles of fintech companies in the Philippines? Who are the fintech companies available in the Philippines? The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defined financial technology (fintech) companies as a software, a service or a business that provides technologically advanced ways to make financial processes and transactions more efficient compared to traditional methods. These fintech companies include operators, issuers and service providers of electronic payments, alternative credit scoring companies, online lending firms, digital banks, virtual asset service companies, play-to-earn platforms, crowdfunding platforms, big data companies, digital advisers, and insurance technology firms

